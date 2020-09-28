Patricia Thomas Hughes
HODGES — Patricia Thomas Hughes, 82, resident of Andrews Chapel Road, wife of Marion E. Hughes left her earthly home to enter her heavenly home Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Born June 18, 1938 in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Mary Burton Thomas. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Park Seed. Patricia was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and kept the preschool and nursery.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Nikki Davis, Kimberly Edwards and husband David, both of Hodges, and Gwen Pollan and husband Greg of Mansfield, TX; one brother, Larry Thomas and wife Faye of Hodges; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jim Davis and a grandson, Lee Youngblood.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Collins and Rev. Charles Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mike McGrew, Austin Youngblood, Christopher James, Jeff Ritchie, Gene Thomas, and Greg Pollan.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hughes family.