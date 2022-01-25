Patricia Ruth Wilkinson

Patricia Ruth Wilkinson, 84, of Greenwood, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her home.

She was born on November 7, 1937 in Robersonville, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. Wilkinson. She is survived by her children, Frederick, Rose, Charles, Andrew and Joel Myers and beautiful daughters-in-law; three stepchildren; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Rosemary H. Brown and Laura H. Gladson.

Ruth was an avid music lover. She was involved in the choir and piano at the Greenwood Seventh Day Adventist, Kinard United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Greenwood Festival Chorale for many years and toured in Europe with them under the leadership of Dr. Charles Gaines. At Christmas, she took great joy in singing Handel’s Messiah. She loved to sing and play the piano and harmonica. Ruth was involved in 18th Century reenacting and was a member of the 2nd South Carolina continental line, churning butter, and cooking for the living history day for Ninety Six Elementary School. She also traveled to France on several occasions to help them with their bicentennial, churning butter all the way. Ruth began teaching in Summerville in her twenties and then later in life, worked at Ninety Six Middle School in the lunch room and at Greenwood Jersey Farm.

She was a determined woman, filled with strength and love and wonder. She wanted to dip her toes in all the oceans and came close to doing so. Thank you “Mama” for giving your family all these things, we love you.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 at Kinard United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jerry Gladson, Rev. Arthur Gamble, and Pastor Jonathan Edwards, Sr. officiating.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Ruth’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

