Patricia (Pat) A. Poole, resident of Greenwood age 69 wife of Leslie E. Poole went to her heavenly home on December 21, 2021. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Born May 27, 1952 in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Troy A. Shealy and Mildred P. Shealy. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Self Memorial Hospital's Radiology Program and Southern Wesleyan University where she earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Human Resources Management. She was a Registered Radiologic Technologist. She retired from Lander University's Human Resource Department as the Benefits and Employment Manager in 2013.

Pat was a member of Life House Church in Abbeville, South Carolina.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Andrea L. Poole of Ohio; two sons, William P. Lewis, Jr. (Teri) of Taylors, SC and Leslie E. Poole, Jr. (Raye) of Greenwood; a sister, Brenda Liner (Blake) of Greenwood; a brother, Wayne Shealy of Central; and four grandchildren, Holden Poole, Thomas Lewis, Kate Lewis, and Jordan Poole.

Due to the Covid Pandemic a private service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Pathway House, 310 Panola Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649 or A Place for Us Ministries, 701 Wingert Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Pat's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

