Patricia (Pat) A. Poole, resident of Greenwood age 69 wife of Leslie E. Poole went to her heavenly home on December 21, 2021. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.
Born May 27, 1952 in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Troy A. Shealy and Mildred P. Shealy. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Self Memorial Hospital's Radiology Program and Southern Wesleyan University where she earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Human Resources Management. She was a Registered Radiologic Technologist. She retired from Lander University's Human Resource Department as the Benefits and Employment Manager in 2013.
Pat was a member of Life House Church in Abbeville, South Carolina.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Andrea L. Poole of Ohio; two sons, William P. Lewis, Jr. (Teri) of Taylors, SC and Leslie E. Poole, Jr. (Raye) of Greenwood; a sister, Brenda Liner (Blake) of Greenwood; a brother, Wayne Shealy of Central; and four grandchildren, Holden Poole, Thomas Lewis, Kate Lewis, and Jordan Poole.
Due to the Covid Pandemic a private service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Pathway House, 310 Panola Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649 or A Place for Us Ministries, 701 Wingert Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Pat's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.