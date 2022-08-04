Patricia ‘Pat’ Fowler Lloyd
Patricia “Pat” Fowler Lloyd, 92, widow of Charles E. Lloyd, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:04 pm
Born April 13, 1930, in Atlanta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lucius Sloan Fowler and Corrine Garrett Fowler. She graduated from Greenville High School and attended Furman University. Her favorite hobby was working in the yard. She loved people, writing cards of encouragement, and was known as a prayer warrior. She consistently studied the Word and loved her Savior and family. She was a member of North Side Baptist Church and Dorcas Sunday School Class.
Surviving are three sons, Charles E. “Eddie” Lloyd, III (Florence), William J. “Bill” Lloyd, Sr. (Marsha), and Stephen S. Lloyd (Lisa), all of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Christy Davis and husband Scott and their children, Millison, Hampton and Leighton; Charles E. “Charlie” Lloyd, IV and wife Susie and their children, Brady, Hudson and Hazel; Lori Lloyd and her daughter Katie; William J. “Joseph” Lloyd, Jr. and wife Meredith and their children, William J., III, Thomas and Callison; Stephen “Sloan” Lloyd, Jr. and wife Chelsea and their children, Preston, Caroline and Henry; Corey Lloyd and wife Ellie and their children, Corinne, Charlotte and Champ. She was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Fowler; and a sister, Norma Crume.
A private service will be held on Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charlie Lloyd, Joseph Lloyd, Sloan Lloyd, Corey Lloyd, Scott Davis and Hampton Davis.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC, Wesley Commons, Hospice House and the many wonderful caregivers for their compassionate care and love.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lloyd family.
