Patricia Ann Horne Ouzts, 78, of 1723 Martin Town Road, widow of Chester Pierce Ouzts, Sr., passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Ellie and Etta Hammett Horne. Patricia was a lifelong member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Nella Elizabeth Barr of Edgefield, Chester Pierce Ouzts, Jr. (Lucinda) of Pickens; grandchildren, Retha Faith Brazell (Thomas) of Edgefield, Ceglenda Cheyenne Mulkey of Iva and Chester Pierce Ouzts, III (Jennifer) of Fort Worth, TX; and great grandchildren, Pierce Weston Brazell of Edgefield, Allie Mae Hunter Mulkey of Iva, Jackson Pierce and Kayden Anthony Ouzts, both of Fort Worth, TX.
Along with her family, she leaves to cherish her memories with her beloved neighbors, Butch & Melissa Holmes and their family, and Rev. Randy and Mary Ann Ouzts, all of Kirksey.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.