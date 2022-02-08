Patricia W. Molly Paquette, 80, resident of Hunters Village Drive, wife of Maurice Albert Paquette, passed away February 5, 2022, at her home.

Born January 23, 1942, in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Wilda Gusperson Molly. She was a graduate of Siena Heights University in Adrian, MI, having earned both a Bachelor of Arts Degree and Master of Arts Degree. She was retired as a teacher from Onsted Schools in Onsted, MI.

She was a member of The Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two sons, Mark and wife Rachelle Paquette of Lexington, and Maurice Paquette of Ypsilanti, MI; a brother, Michael and wife Mimi Molly of Edmunds, WA; and a granddaughter, Ashley Flores of LaSalle, MI.

She was predeceased by a brother, Mark Molly.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Society, SC Affiliate, 127 King Street, Suite 205, Charleston, SC 29401.

