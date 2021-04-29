Mrs. Patricia Maxine Wardlaw Aiken, 71, passed on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Solaris Nursing Home, Plant City, FL. Born in Abbeville County, SC she was the daughter of the late James Wardlaw and Melrose Bowie Gordon.
She was reared in the home of Zenobia Pearl Bowie of Virginia and the late J.W Bowie. Patricia was retired from the U.S. Special Operations Command for the Federal Government. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Conray Aiken and three brothers, Cleveland Bowie, Henry Gordon and Eric Gordon.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Contrell (Avery) Jackson of Lakeland, FL; her son, Durriel (Jessica) Aiken of Wesley Chapel, FL; two grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis (Rochelle) Gordon and Tyrone Gordon of Youngstown, OH; one sister, Diane Gordon of Youngstown, OH and other relatives that will miss her dearly.
Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Mary AME Church, Mt. Carmel, SC. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed during service. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 1-7pm at Richie Funeral Home. Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.