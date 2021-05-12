Patricia 'Nett' Louise Elizabeth Bradley Lewis, age 70, formerly of Niota, Tennessee, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 with the loving presence of her family around her in Greenwood, South Carolina.
She was raised in, and was a member of the Lanetown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Niota, TN, and continued her life work through missionary ministry everywhere she lived.
Survivors include her children, David Bradley, Dona Kenney, Vicki Lewis, Elisha (Gregory) Mack, Anthony Lewis, and Marcelina (Leroy) Jackson, sisters and brothers, Murriel (Myra) Bradley, Grace 'Mae Bradley 'Browder, Helen (John) Bailey, Olethia Bradley, and Gene (Wilma) Bradley. one uncle, Lewis Bradley of Athens, TN, and one aunt Cora Moore of Niota, TN, twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services were held Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1 p.m.at Lanetown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Niota, TN, with Rev. R.T. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Lanetown Church Cemetery.