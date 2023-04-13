Patricia Ann Jones Lindell passed away April 11th at the age of eighty-seven after many years of battling dementia and physical challenges. We are grateful for her life and love to us and so many.
She was born to Ralph and Maude Jones December 20, 1935, in Spartanburg, SC. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC, where she majored in home economics. She met Bayard Stewart Lindell Jr. from Clemson University and on their FIRST date she asked if he could not have children, would he be willing to adopt? He said "Sure!" They were married on March 29, 1958, and in 1963, she began her lifelong dream of being a mother and brought home their first of three adopted children.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Bayard, and is survived by all three children and four grandchildren. Stewart & Lynette Lindell and their sons, Colton Lindell and Ross Cobb; Susan & Randy Rush and their sons, Nathan and Matthew; and youngest daughter, Jennifer Lindell.
The family moved throughout Bayard's retail career and Patricia loved nesting and making a home at all the various places she lived. She would find the most active Methodist church in the town and jump in to join the choir, help with VBS, circles, and anything else needed. At Main Street United Methodist Church, she started the Prayer Warrior program, which partnered families with school age children to couples committed to praying for the children throughout their youth. She loved working in her yard and loved woodchips, crossties, and flowers. She was a Boy Scout mom and a Girl Scout leader and sold Longaberger baskets for over 20 years.
Patricia was known for her pleasant demeanor, blue eyes, and easy smile. She absolutely loved retiring back to her beloved Lake Greenwood home in 1997 and now, Father God welcomed her to the most excellent home - your eternal arms!
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Randy Rush and the Rev. Steve Keck officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to The Courage Center, 860 Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072 or to Emmaus Church SC Building Fund, 107 Heatherstone Rd, Columbia, SC 29212.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.