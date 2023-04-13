Patricia Ann Jones Lindell passed away April 11th at the age of eighty-seven after many years of battling dementia and physical challenges. We are grateful for her life and love to us and so many.

She was born to Ralph and Maude Jones December 20, 1935, in Spartanburg, SC. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC, where she majored in home economics. She met Bayard Stewart Lindell Jr. from Clemson University and on their FIRST date she asked if he could not have children, would he be willing to adopt? He said "Sure!" They were married on March 29, 1958, and in 1963, she began her lifelong dream of being a mother and brought home their first of three adopted children.