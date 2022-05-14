0516 obit partlow Army

Patricia " Lady Phoenix" Partlow, 57, of 109 South Bethune St., entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2022.

She was born in Greenwood County on December 4, 1964, a daughter of Major and Lucille Jones Pope. She was employed with Fuji and a was veteran of the United States Army, having served 13 years of dedicated service.

After traveling the world she came back home to become a popular radio personality with 1090 and 1450 AM radio as Lady Phoenix.

She studied criminal justice at Benedict College and surgical technology at Piedmont Technical College. Her love for her community gave her the desire to run for City Council Ward 2 in 2020 where she served faithfully until her passing.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Tamario (Giana) Partlow of Gastonia, NC; a daughter, Shantell Partlow of Greenwood; one sister, Barbara Woods (Wayne) of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren: Tabias Cannon, Maxwell and Micah Partlow.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evening Star Cemetery with Bishop Oliver T. McCray officiating.

Public viewing will be held Monday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of her daughter Shantell Partlow, 109 Laurel Ridge Place.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Partlow family.

