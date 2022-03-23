Patricia Johnson McDaniel, 55, resident of Milton Street, wife of Robert W. McDaniel, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her mother's home in Maxwell Springs.
Born April 8, 1966, in Anderson, she was a daughter of Patricia McLeod Johnson and the late Henry J. Johnson, Jr. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from Stockman Oil Company, after more than 20 years of service.
She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend who put up a valiant fight against breast cancer.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 30 years are three daughters, Natasha and husband Shaun Nelson, Arianna and husband Charles Ouzts and Ashleigh McDowell, all of Greenwood; a son, Lin and wife Amy McDaniel of Greenwood; two sisters, Mikal and husband Tony Plumley of Greenwood, and Lynn and husband Richard Coursey of Charleston; a brother, Robert Johnson of Greenwood; sixteen grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Tom Johnson.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jay Pruitt and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
The family is at the home of her mother, 208 Hatcher's Pass in Maxwell Springs Subdivision and will receive friends there immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.