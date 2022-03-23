Patricia Johnson McDaniel, 55, resident of Milton Street, wife of Robert W. McDaniel, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her mother's home in Maxwell Springs.

Born April 8, 1966, in Anderson, she was a daughter of Patricia McLeod Johnson and the late Henry J. Johnson, Jr. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from Stockman Oil Company, after more than 20 years of service.

She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend who put up a valiant fight against breast cancer.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 30 years are three daughters, Natasha and husband Shaun Nelson, Arianna and husband Charles Ouzts and Ashleigh McDowell, all of Greenwood; a son, Lin and wife Amy McDaniel of Greenwood; two sisters, Mikal and husband Tony Plumley of Greenwood, and Lynn and husband Richard Coursey of Charleston; a brother, Robert Johnson of Greenwood; sixteen grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, Tom Johnson.

Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jay Pruitt and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.

The family is at the home of her mother, 208 Hatcher's Pass in Maxwell Springs Subdivision and will receive friends there immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDaniel family with arrangements.