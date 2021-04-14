Patricia Huckabee Wright
JACKSON, MS — Patricia D. Huckabee Wright, 71, of Jackson, MS, passed Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1950 in Wilmington, NC, to the late John Douglas Huckabee Jr. and the late Sarah Cue Wynn.
She leaves behind a sister, Jannie Diane Akin (Stephen H.) of Jackson, MS, a daughter, Melissa G. Akin (Stephen C.) of Greenville, SC, a son, Wyatt Douglas Loftis (Valerie) of Laurens, SC, nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at West Main Street Church of God, 39 W. Main St., Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
Jackson Memorial Funeral Services of Jackson, MS, is assisting the Akin family.