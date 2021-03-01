Patricia Elaine Rodgers
NINETY SIX — Patricia Elaine Rodgers, 55, resident of Wildplum Road, wife of Joseph Rodgers, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born July 22, 1965, in Augusta, GA, she was a daughter of the late William O’Dell and Theo Proctor McCary. She was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and co-owner of Rodgers Logging.
She attended Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of over 34 years are two sons, Christopher Joseph (Casey) Rodgers of Trenton and Daniel Caleb Rodgers of Saluda; and two brothers, Jimmy (Beth) McCary of Edgefield and Reggie (Fae) McCary of Waycross, GA.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph McCary and a sister, Jean M. Enlow.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Boyd Arnold officiating.
The family will immediately receive friends following the service in the social hall of Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rodgers family.