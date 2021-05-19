LAURENS — Patricia Dishman McDaniel, 65, resident of #1 To-It Drive, widow of Stacy Alton McDaniel, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born February 20, 1956, in Mooresville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Laura Goodson Dishman. She was a graduate of West Rowen High School in Mt. Ulla, NC, and was the former owner of Heaven-Sent Gift Shop in Greenwood.
She was a member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca S. Menius of Linwood, NC, and Annie S. Hill of Laurens; three sons, Freddie E. Stewart of Laurens, Jeff (Dena) McDaniel of China Grove, NC, and Gary (Cindy) McDaniel of Fort Mill, SC; a sister, Denise D. (Bib) Erwin of Mooresville, NC; a brother, Ronnie Dishman of Mooresville; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22nd, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 that same Saturday afternoon.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. McDaniel's family with arrangements.