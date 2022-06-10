Patricia Cullum Yarbrough passed away May 13, 2022 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was born in Greenwood, South Carolina April 28, 1939. She is the daughter of Thelma Gregory and Hubert Maurice Cullum. Pat graduated from Greenwood High School and completed her bachelor’s degree a Coker College. She graduated from Emory University with a master’s in divinity and pursued a career in education. She married Thomas Gibson Yarbrough in 1970 after moving to Virginia.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Yarbrough Bowman; her sons—Wynn William Yarbrough, Walter Cullum Yarbrough, and Christopher Lucien Yarbrough; her sisters—Madeline Cullum Smith and Jane Cullum Anderson; her ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Lowndes Phillip Shingler, her second husband Thomas Gibson Yarbrough, her daughter Carey Hall-Warner, and her son Thomas Gibson Yarbrough Jr.
Pat was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Brandy Station, Virginia. She had a long career as an educator, first in Anderson, South Carolina and later in Gainesville, Virginia at Tyler Elementary School. She was formerly the Director of Christian Education at Fairfax United Methodist Church and Truro Episcopal Church, both in Fairfax, Virginia.
Pat was a multi-faceted woman: an avid gardener, bird watcher, fly fisher, hiker, traveler, pianist, and photographer, to name a few of her interests. She co-managed Serendipity Farm with her husband, Tom, with kids, cows, chickens, horses, quail, vineyards, corn, soybeans, gardens, and many beloved dogs, particularly her poodle, Mandy. She traveled extensively with her husband, Tom: Newfoundland, Alaska, Greenland, Nova Scotia, Germany, Cuba, Mexico, and many other places. She touched many people in her life, always trying to be of service to others and eager to volunteer with strangers and family alike with anything she could put her talents to.
The family will gather for a private service at Christ Episcopal Church in Brandy Station, Va. A COVID- safe celebration will be held for both Pat and Tom Yarbrough on Saturday, June 11th from 12:30 – 3:30 at the Brandy Station Fire Hall. The interment will be at a later date in Greenwood, SC.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.