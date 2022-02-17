Patricia Ann Jones Freeman, 57, of 339 Joe Louis Boulevard, gained her angel wings on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Mamie Jones Jacobs and the late Press Jacobs. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and she was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Self Regional Healthcare.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mamie Jacobs of the home; three sons, T.J. Gamble of Greenville. SC, Timmy Patterson, and Ladavious Patterson, both of the home; six grandchildren; a special friend, Eric Griffin of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Adrian Wideman. Burial will follow at the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

