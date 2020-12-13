Patricia Ann Gordon
Patricia Ann Gordon, 81, daughter of James A. and Stella Mae Workman Eubank, passed away Friday, December 12, 2020, at Wesley Commons.
She was born in Blue Field, West Virginia and was a member of Harris Baptist Church and attended Esterian Sunday School Class.
Surviving are two sons, William Frankin Gordon and wife Sherri of Greenwood, John Lambert Gordon and wife Jamie of Piedmont, South Carolina; three granddaughters Keri Gordon of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, McKenzie Gordon of Piedmont, South Carolina and Kathryn Pickelsimer of Greenwood; a sister Sharon McIntyre of Ladson, South Carolina; a brother James A Eubank, Jr. and wife Susan of Ninety-Six; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held 11 AM Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 2964 or the charity of one’s choice.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home will be assisting the Gordon family.