Patrice Ann Pinkney
Patrice Ann Pinkney, 49, of 319 Circle Drive, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Prince George County, Maryland, she is the daughter of Vermatta R. Walls Pinkney and the late Herbert C. Pinkney Sr. She was a member of New Faith Presbyterian Church and was also a student at Strayer University.
She leaves to cherish her memories her mother of the home; two sons, Aaron C. Pryor and Alijah Barnes, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Amaris Barnes of Greenwood; four brothers, Herbert C. Pinkney Jr. of West Virginia, Darin Pinkney, James Pinkney, and Gregory Pinkney, all of Maryland and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc