Pat Riggins

Patricia Ann Shirley Riggins, 78, of Greenwood, wife of Donnie Ray Riggins, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home.
Born in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Edward Ostell Shirley and Martha Jean Whitt Shirley. Pat was a former secretary for Greenwood High School and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Jeffrey Wayne Riggins (Trey) of Charlotte, NC, and Vanessa Riggins Owens of Greenwood; grandchildren, Brycen Ray Owens of Greenwood, Bennett Riggins (Hannah) of Charlotte, NC, and David Riggins of Raleigh, NC; a very special uncle, Roy Whitt (Mary); a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne & Harvey Fagerberg; and her beloved dog, Sadie Mae.
Services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Greg Poore, Travis Poore, Sid Cole, Tony King, Randall Calvert and Randall Barrett.
Honorary escort will be Sue Murray, Otis Murray, Roger Haralson, Sue Palmer, Brenda Cole, Karon Strickland, Dot Poore, Tony & Mary Ann Dahl, Ricky, Deb, & Tyler Dill and Cotton & Lori McMahan.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, PO Box 85, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 226 Chipley Road, Greenwood.