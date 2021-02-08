Pastor Yvonne Cheatham, 69, wife of Freddie Lee Cheatham, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her home. Born in Edgefield County, she is the daughter of Alma Walton Moton and the late JB Morton. She is preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband Freddie Lee Cheatham of the home; two sons, Tracy (Teresa) Cheatham of Anderson, SC, and Brian (Crystal) Cheatham of Ninety Six, SC; three daughters, Bridget (Christopher) Porter of Ninety Six, SC, Kimberly Moore and Courtney (Roy Lee) Brooks, both of Greenwood; six brothers, Roosevelt (Susan) Moton, William (Melinda) Moton, Charles (Jacqueline) Moton, Patrick (Mary) Moton, and Odell (Tonia) Moton, all of Greenwood, Clarence (Emma Jean) Moton of Anderson, SC, and JB (Willa Bell) Moton of Greenville, SC; four sisters, Voncilla Talbert, Mary Ruth Carter, and Susan (Otis) Greer, all of Greenwood, and Georgia (Ronnie) Parkman of Anderson, SC; sixteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at The Chapel of Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Apostle Jessie Simmons. There will be no public viewing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.