Pastor Wade Burton

Pastor Wade Thompson Burton, 94, husband of Willene McGee Burton, passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born April 29, 1926, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Jesse C. and Emma White Burton. He was a WWII US Navy veteran and a graduate of Erskine College. Pastor Burton began his career at Coronaca Baptist Church and served various churches in the area including Woodfields Baptist Church, Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and Due West Baptist Church before returning and retiring from Coronaca Baptist Church after 70 years.
He was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church as well as the Greenwood and Abbeville Ministerial Associations.
Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Burton (George) DePalma of Surfside Beach and Elaine (Wayne) Lester of Greenwood; a son, John (Susan) McGee of Orlando, FL; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Burton of Laurens; a brother, Lee (Jean) Burton of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Heath Burton, Justin Troy Wilson and Miranda (Eric) Stone; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb Wade Burton, William Cole Burton, and Mason Wilson.
Pastor Burton was twice married, first to the late Geraldine Ashley Burton.
He was predeceased by one son, Michael Wade Burton, two sisters, Edna Taylor and Grace Smith; and two brothers, J.C. Burton, Jr. and Felton Burton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday from Woodfields Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hyatt officiating.
A private burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 Tuesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Faith Home of Greenwood, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
