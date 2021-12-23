WARE SHOALS — Pastor Raymond N. Todd, 84, of Ware Shoals, husband of Phyllis Keedy Todd, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis, of the home; two brothers, Keith L. Todd (Anne) of Abbeville and Donald R. Todd (Elaine) of Greenwood; and a sister-in-law, Betty N. Todd of Abbeville.

Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Monday, December 27, 2021 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Todd family.

Tags