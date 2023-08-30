A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 6:03 pm
Pastor Elvin Jerry Catoe, Jr., 67, of Greenwood, husband of Ann Catoe, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at his home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
