Pastor Bennie Ray Burt, 64, of 401 Belle Oaks Drive West, husband of Lorraine Miller Burt, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Rev. P.P. Burt and the late Helen Lomax Burt. He was the Pastor of Greater Faith Church. He is preceded in death by a brother, Patrick English.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; two sons, Richard Miller of Greenwood and Demarcus (Libra) Todd of Clinton, SC; three daughters, Tonya (Phillip) Bryant of Fountain Inn, SC, Angela Burt of Mauldin, SC, and Lashonda (Garry) Burt Reeder of Greenwood, SC; mother, Izola English of Greenwood,SC; three brothers, Tony Robinson of Daytona Beach, FL; Joseph English and David English, both of Greenwood; three sisters, Cherrie (Aaron Crawford) English and Linda (Sabastian Sayles) English, both of Greenwood, and Gwendolyn (Willie) Stevens of Edgefield, SC; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Bishop Derrall Beason. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a daughter, Lashonda Burt Reeder, 205 Wisewood Circle. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.