ABBEVILLE — Parker O. Page, 86, of Abbeville, formerly of Calhoun Falls, husband of Carolyn Scott Page, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was born in Anderson County to the late Casper W. Page and Nina Page Barrett.

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Faith Harvest Fellowship in Calhoun Falls. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

