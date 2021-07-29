Pamela Willingham Lawrence
Pamela Suzette Willingham “Pam” Lawrence, 73, resident of East Northside Drive, wife of James Robert “Sonny” Lawrence, passed away, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. George Healthcare in St. George.
Born December 23, 1948, in Williamston, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Pearl McAlister Willingham. She attended Greenwood High School and was previously employed with Professional Medical Products.
She was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 53 years, are a son, James Carl and wife Dana Lawrence of Bonneau, SC; four grandchildren, Hunter Collins, Micheala Shea, Christian Lawrence and James Lawrence, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Brielle Collins.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Pam are requested to consider giving to the St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lawrence family with arrangements.