Pamela ‘Pam’ M. Walker

HODGES — Pamela “Pam” M. Walker, daughter of Charles Walker and the late Eloise Walker, passed away at her home in Hodges.

Born September 27, 1966, in Lexington SC, Pam was a graduate of Greenwood High School, and attended Lander College. Pam was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Greenwood.

Surviving in addition to her father of McCormick, SC, are a brother, Tim and wife Cathy Walker of Eatonton, GA; nephew, Andy and wife Katie Walker and their daughters AnaBelle and Raylee of Athens, GA, and niece Holly and husband Jack Hardie and their daughters, Camile and Emily, all of Milledgeville, GA. She is also survived by her uncle Kenneth Gordon and wife Melissa of McCormick.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Chuck Moates officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 103 Northside Drive West, Greenwood SC, 29646

