Pamela Gatlin "Pam" Balchin, 61, resident of 108 Wellington Drive, wife of George M. "Mickey" Balchin, Jr., passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born January 15, 1960, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Robert and Barbara Murff Gatlin. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was employed with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Department as an E911 Telecommunications officer and was previously employed as a dispatcher with Lander University Police Department and as a self-employed home detailer.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 32 years are two sons, Tanner and wife Hannah Balchin of Fayetteville, NC, and Colby Balchin of the home; a step-son, Charlie and wife Jamie Coffee of North Augusta; a sister, Lynn Gatlin Baker of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Claire and husband Michael Harmon; two grandchildren, Connor and Jenna Balchin; nieces and nephews, Jonathan (Erin) Baker, Kendra (Jeff) Trapp, Ben (Kariann) Clark, Eric (Tiffany) Clark, Tracy Ewert and Abby Mauldin.

Memorial services will be conducted 4:00 pm Sunday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.

The family will be at the home in Belle Meade and will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 4 Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Balchin family with arrangements.

