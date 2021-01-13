Ozzie Weylin Evan Johnson, 48, of 337 N. Emerald Road, Apt. D6 (Hallmark Apts.), passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Ozzie Johnson and the late Edna Jackson Johnson. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and attended Lander University.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sisters, Jacquelyn (Hollie) Martin and Rosalyn Johnson, both of Charlotte, NC, and Phyllis Adams of Greenwood, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are private and for immediately family only. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.