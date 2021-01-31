Owen Gordon "Cow Patty" Downey, 62, of Calhoun Road, husband of Helene Hasting Downey, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Paul Silas Downey and Nina Mobley Downey. Owen enjoyed fishing, Clemson Football and was a wonderful host while cooking out with family and friends. He worked with Downey Brothers and was a charter member of Emerald Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul L. Downey and James Dennis Downey; and a niece, Nina Bates.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife of 39 years of the home are his children, Brandon Wesley Downey (Kristen) of North Myrtle Beach, and Andrea Norman (Casey) of Abbeville; a sister, Pamela D. Young (Ricky) of Greenwood; two brothers, David Timothy Downey (Viola) of Osterholz-Scharmbeck Germany and Jeffrey Edward Downey (Lisa) of Greenwood; a granddaughter whom he adored, Hollis M. Norman; fifteen nieces and nephews and twenty-two great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Thursday at Emerald Baptist Church with the Rev. Marc Young officiating. The service will be streamed live on Emerald Baptist Church Facebook page and also following the service will be posted to Owen's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com where you may also leave messages for the family. Due to the continued COVID-19 risks, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times and refrain from any physical contact. The family would like for all attending the service to please wear a face covering.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2-4 pm.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Andrea Norman, 212 Hagen Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620.