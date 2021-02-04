Minister Otis McKie Jr. was born on Tuesday, December 31, 1968 in Greenwood, South Carolina. God called his name and he answered on Monday, February 1, 2021, after serving him faithfully with his whole heart, mind, and soul. He was the beloved son of the late Carrie Lou Stevens and Otis McKie Sr.
Otis was a proud 1987 graduate of McCormick High School. He then continued his educational matriculation at the South Carolina State University, where he obtained his degree in Accounting and met his soulmate Stacey McCants. The two were joined in holy matrimony on February 27, 1999 and blessed with two children.
Otis affectionately known as "June Bug" was a loyal son and a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking on the phone. He was previously employed as a senior housing consultant/broker with NACA, customer service representative and recently found a love for creating beautiful floral arrangements with Brides and Bloom Florist. Otis was also a member of Mt. Moriah Lodge number 96.
Otis was truly a man after God's own heart and was called to minister. His trial sermon was held on March 27, 2011 at Jehovah Baptist Church, where he was a member for 19 years. He served as an associate minister, trustee, Sunday school superintendent, new membership instructor and member of the male choir all under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Stanley E. Marshall. Minister McKie joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in 2018 and was serving as an associate minister.
Minister Otis McKie leaves to cherish his legacy, his devoted wife Stacey, two children Kymberlyn Elizabeth and Justin Pierce of the home, father-in-law Joseph McCants and mother-in-law Carrie McCants, both of Columbia, SC, brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Emily Lanham, nieces Destiny, Ondrese, Carrie, Jzalynn and Kyrie, nephews Malik and Kelton and a host of loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
A homegoing service will be held tomorrow, February 6, 2021, 1 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held today from 2-5 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.