MCCORMICK — Mr. Ossie Adams, age 93, was born May 27, 1928, to the late to Lillie and William Brooks Adams in McCormick, SC. He passed away on December 29, 2021 in Spartanburg, SC.
He was a member of Zion Chapel AME Church, McCormick and worked at McCormick Mill for several years and retired from SC Department of Transportation.
Survivors include his children: Rebecca Dandy of Cokesbury, SC, Patricia Wright, Jimmy Lee Adams, Ruby Evans, all of Greenwood, SC, Brenda Settles of Edgefield, SC, William Craig Adams and Katherine Wideman, both of McCormick, SC, eighteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends.
There will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be January 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Overbrook Cemetery, McCormick. Please follow Covid 19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Adams Family.
