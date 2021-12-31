McCORMICK — Ossie Adams, 92, of 403 McCracken Street, McCormick died December 29, 2021 at PRWC Nursing Home in Spartanburg, SC. Services are incomplete and will be announced by Walker Funeral Home, McCormick. The family is at his daughter's home at 308 Wall Road, Timber Ridge Apts. D-4, McCormick.

