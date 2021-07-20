JACKSONVILLE, FL — Oscar N. Mann, 85, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on April 24, 2021 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL. Formerly of Waterloo, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence and Estelle Mann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty McGee and Mary Alice Mann, and three brothers, David Mann, Roger Mann, and Mike Mann.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Mann-Kullnat, and a son, Scott N. Mann (Kimberly), five grandchildren, Tamara Wartenburg, Tiffany Craddock, Nathan Craddock (Brittany), Lawson Mann, and Emily Mann, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, Faye Ellis (Mack), and Nancy Long (Wheeler), and 3 brothers, Tony Mann (Ruth), Steve Mann (Deanna), and Linton Mann (Pat).
A service to celebrate the life of Oscar Mann will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Laurel Baptist Church in Greenwood. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service at 1:30 p.m. in the Church sanctuary.