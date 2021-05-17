Oscar Eugene Latimer
Oscar Eugene Latimer, 64, of 1307 Bunche Avenue, widower of Melissa D. Latimer, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home. Born in Abbeville, he is the son of J.D. Latimer and Willie Mae Cade Latimer. He was a member of Greater Augusta Apostle Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Octavius Latimer of Honea Path, SC and Travis Latimer of Greenwood, SC; one daughter, Joshlean (Tyskie) Pratt of the home; his parents, J.D. Latimer and Willie Mae Latimer of Greenwood, SC; three brothers, James Daniel Latimer of Honea Path, Jefferson Latimer of Due West and Tommy Latimer of Greenwood; three sisters, Shirley (Alonzo) Blocker of Hodges, SC, Sandra Amaya and Deborah Latimer both of Due West, SC; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Terry Newsome. Their will be No Public Viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.