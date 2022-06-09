MCCORMICK — Ora Wideman, 88, of Chestnut Ridge Road, McCormick, passed on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. She is survived by her son, Thomas Lee (Susan) Wideman, her daughters; Flora (Donald) Belton and Shirley Foster and a daughter-in law, Brenda Wideman, all of McCormick. Public viewing will be Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in the Tranquil AME Church Cemetery.

Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.

Tags