Ora Elizabeth Buford

Mrs. Ora Elizabeth Buford, 89, of 1310 Bunche Ave. Greenwood, SC, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Rev. James E. and Judith A. Thompson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Cecil P. Threat and Mr. Samuel P. Threat; her husband, Medill Buford, one daughter, Irene Johnson, five brothers and five sisters.

She leaves to mourn her passing, daughters, Judith (Rev. James) Thompson of the home; Brenda (Ollie) Simmons and Muriel Anderson, both of Kansas City, MO; one brother, Floyd (Uretta) Threat of Tulsa Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Rev. Leon Burley of Olathe, KS, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home, 105 E. Loula St. Olathe, Kansas 60661.

Online condolences can be sent to the website: www.McGilley-Frye.com

Parks Funeral Home of Greenwood, SC ,is also assisting the family.