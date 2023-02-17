Opal Copeland Townsend Underwood
Opal Copeland Townsend Underwood, 96, resident of Wesley Commons, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
Born July 28, 1926, in Laurens County and raised in Ware Shoals, SC, Opal was the daughter of the late Luther Leonard and Mary India Hughes Copeland. She graduated Ware Shoals High School at the age of 16 and then attended Winthrop College on a partial 4H scholarship and obtained a degree in Business Administration. Immediately following graduation, at the age of 19, she accepted a position in the secretarial pool at the State Department in Washington, DC, where she met her first husband, Rogers Townsend, who was her roommate’s brother. She loved to tell the story of her being called upon on a Saturday to type an important letter from the President of the United States to another world leader near the end of WWII because she was the only one in the “pool” that could type and having to make 7 carbon copies after which she had to shred the carbon paper. Upon marriage in 1946, they moved to Blenheim, SC, where Opal taught business courses to high school students, while her husband managed his family’s farm. From 1953 to 1963, she and Rogers worked at Donaldson Air Force Base, with Opal working in the Civilian Personnel Office. When Donaldson AFB closed, she and Rogers transferred to Hunter AFB in Savannah, GA for 2 years. In the mid 60’s, they purchased a dairy farm in Honea Path, SC, and continued to manage it after they moved to Fayetteville, NC in 1965 to take positions at Pope Air Force Base. Opal became the first civilian Education Services Officer at Pope Air Force Base and was one of only two women at the time to hold this position in the US Air Force. Over the next 20 years as the ESO, Opal developed the on-base degree-granting programs to military personnel and their families from accredited institutions from offering nothing to offering 175 courses annually for 7 different degrees at the Masters level, 3 degrees at the college level and 9 degrees at the associate level. Her program was twice recognized as “Best in Command” and once as “Best in the Air Force”. Opal twice received the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. Upon announcing her retirement in 1985, Opal received a personal letter from President Ronald Reagan for her years of service as a Civil Servant. After her retirement, Opal remained in Fayetteville and enjoyed being active in numerous garden, book, luncheon and bridge clubs. She served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Pope Federal Credit Union. In 2003, Opal was introduced to Charlie Underwood, a lifelong resident of Fayetteville who was a retired coach and educator. She was swept off her feet when he showed up at her door with roses in hand. They were married in 2003 and enjoyed gardening, ball room dancing and being with friends at Highlands Country Club. Both were active at Highlands Presbyterian Church, until they moved to Greenwood in 2017 to be near family that could care for them.
Opal is survived by a niece, Lynn Kirkland Timmerman and husband Benny; a great-niece, Lacy Ouzts Moore and husband John; a nephew, John H. Kirkland, III and wife Bobby, all of Greenwood, SC; a great-nephew John H. Kirkland, IV and wife Cary of Louisburg, NC; a great-nephew Matt Kirkland and wife Amy of Henderson, NC; a great-niece Sarah Elizabeth Grey Fannell and husband Ryan of Decatur, AL; a nephew Christopher D. Kirkland and wife Joan; a great-nephew C.K. Kirkland and wife Townsend; a great-nephew Nathan Kirkland and wife Jocelyn, all of Greenwood, SC; a great-nephew Thomas Kirkland of Jacksonville, Florida; a step-son, Charles Thomas Underwood, Jr. of Greenville NC; a step-granddaughter, Ashley Underwood Wallace of Belvoir, NC and a step-grandson, William Fripp Underwood of Ocean Isle, NC. Opal is also survived by 7 great-grandnephews, 8 great-grandnieces and a step-great-granddaughter.
Opal is predeceased by her first husband, John Rogers Townsend; her second husband, Charles Thomas Underwood, Sr.; her sister, Wilma Copeland Kirkland; and her great-grandniece, Delaney Renee Kirkland.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Commons in Ashbury Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 for family and friends, with Reverend Kelvin Hinson of Wesley Commons officiating.
A private graveside service held for family members at a later time, with Dr. Chris Leonard of Rock Presbyterian Church officiating.
Special thanks for providing love and compassionate care is extended to caregivers Linda Killian, Nicole Killian Day and Laura Killian and to Wesley Commons Home Health Services staff and caregivers for providing care and support for Opal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rock Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 122 Rock Road NW, Greenwood SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont at 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood SC29646 or to the charity of one’s choice.
For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.