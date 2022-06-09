Omie Rauton Walker

Omie Rauton Walker, 77, resident of Highway 221 South, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home.

Born June 8, 1944, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt C. and Iola Lyda Rauton. She retired from Greenwood District 50.

She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria Timmerman (Frankie) of Greenwood; a brother, James Clarence Rauton (Joann) of Abbeville; a sister, Belvia Gonce (Junior) of Greenwood; a grandson, Gage Timmerman (Abby); and two great-grandchildren, Eliza Timmerman and Ellis Timmerman.

She was predeceased by a brother, Fred Rauton (Mary).

A private graveside service will be held on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Steichen, Dr. Dan Robinson, the staff of Abbeville Health Related Home Care, the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont and special caregivers, Shannon Knab and Angelica Baylor for their care and compassion during Ms. Walker’s illness.

