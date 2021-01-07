Ollie Williams Jr., 83, of 1114 Brooks Street, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Hospice House of Anderson. Born in Whitehall, Alabama, he was the son of the late Ollie Williams Sr. and the late Lula Mae Smith. He is preceded in death by one son, Melvin B. Williams; two brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Ollie K. Williams of Atlanta, Ga; one daughter, Carolyn (Gerald) Wright of Greenwood, SC; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.