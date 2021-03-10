PHILADELPHIA, PA — Olivia Harrison-Jefferson, age 85, of Philadelphia, PA, passed Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home. She was born in Greenwood County and was the daughter of the late Gentle H. Harrison, Sr. and Willie Mae Covington Harrison. She was preceded in death by brothers GH Harrison, Jr. and Rev. Willie S. Harrison and daughter Patricia H. Williams.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1-6 p.m.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Robinson & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.