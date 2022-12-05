Oliver Craig Creswell
BRADLEY — Oliver Craig Creswell, 81, resident of Creswell Road, widower Ruby Rush Creswell, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home.
Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: December 5, 2022 @ 10:44 pm
Oliver Craig Creswell
BRADLEY — Oliver Craig Creswell, 81, resident of Creswell Road, widower Ruby Rush Creswell, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home.
Born July 26, 1941, he was a son of the late O. B. and Salley “Leo” Wilson Creswell. A graduate of Greenwood High School and a member of Greenwood High School Future Farmers of America. Craig retired from Sun Gro Horticulture, was an avid gardener, and tree farmer.
He was a member of Cedar Springs ARP Church and Woodman of the World.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Turnburke of Greenwood and Ellen Arnold (Cliff) of Bradley; a son, Stephen Craig Creswell (Lisa) of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Christopher Turnburke (Elissa) of Greenwood, Shelly Turnburke Porter (Chris) of Michigan, Rebecca Turnburke Farr (Jesse) of Prosperity, Bradley Arnold (Rachel Hodge) of Greenwood, Eliana Creswell and Malia Creswell, both of Greenwood; nine great-grandchildren, Abby, Amelia, and Jackson Turnburke, Karis, Keslee, and Craig Hlavka, Miles Porter, Jaxon Salter, and Jaye Farr.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Tommy Creswell, Dick Creswell and Harold Creswell; a sister, Josephine Ridlehoover; and a son-in-law, Vinnie Turnburke.
Funeral services will be conducted at Cedar Springs ARP Church Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Dr. Loyd Melton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Tom Banister, Hal Creswell, Jr., Jonathan Creswell, Wilson Creswell, Reggie Phillips, and Jeffery Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs ARP Church, C/O Susan Deal, PO Box 74, Bradley, SC 29819.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Creswell family with arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.