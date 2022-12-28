Odis Eugene Gray Wanda Rinker Dec 28, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Odis Eugene Gray, 94, widower of Kathleen Hillard Gray, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wesley Commons.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Odis Eugene Gray Funeral Home Kathleen Hillard Gray Wesley Commons Service Arrangement Most read stories Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals Community members and Cornerstone staff honored Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative