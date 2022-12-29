Odis Eugene Gray, 94, widower of Kathleen Willard Gray, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wesley Commons.
Born December 29, 1927, in McCormick, SC, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Lottie Carroll Gray. A United States Air Force Veteran, he served our country as part of the greatest generation during World War II. Mr. Gray retired from Professional Medical Products, after many years of service as an electrician.
He was a part of the family of Laurel Baptist Church.
Surviving are Jean Langrehr (Jeff Fuller), whom he regarded as a daughter of Greenwood; and a brother-in-law, Neal Willard of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Gray; a sister, Opal Burwick; and a special friend, Kathleen H. McDowell.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Adam Reed officiating. A private burial will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Eldridge, Jeff Fuller, Pat Koone, Noah Reed, Paul Reed, and Stan Elrod.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Young, Tommy Buzhardt, and Bill Haralson.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Dr. Orr Cobb and other medical professionals who assisted Mr. Gray through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of one’s choice.