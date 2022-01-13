Nyoda Garrison Scott

Nyoda Garrison Scott, 99, wife of Joseph Marshall Scott, passed away at her former home place and current home of her daughter Deborah Massey on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Born in Ware Shoals, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lola Dickerson Garrison and William Loflin Garrison, Sr. She was the oldest and only daughter of their five children. She retired from Wharton’s, an established ladies and children’s store in Greenwood, after working there for over 28 years as a buyer, where she was affectionately known by her coworkers and many, many customers as Scottie. She was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.

When Joe started the annual Easter Egg Hunt for the Burton Center residents in 1985, she worked diligently by his side and for many years made the Easter Bunny cakes for the residents. She was a Lady of the Nile for 32 years, Lady Nyoda of the Hejaz Shrine when Joe was appointed Potentate of the Hejaz Shrine in 1998. She was very active with all Shrine activities, until her health declined several years ago.

She is survived by her four daughters, June Smith (Ansel), Paula Bourne, Pamela Moats and Deborah Massey; her dear fur baby, Charlie; her grandchildren, Angela Hunt (Tony) Chaney Wilson, Eric Steifle, Lisa Callaham, Amy Saggus (Mike), Whit Bourne, Anna Moats, Nicolas Massey and Tisa Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by a number of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Serena Anna Steifle; an infant daughter, Patti Johnson; sons, Franklin and Richard Johnson; a special grandson, Gregory Smith; and four younger brothers who called her Sis or Sissy; Bill L. Garrison, Dickie Garrison, Wetzel Garrison and Terry Garrison.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 Saturday afternoon and the church.

The service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with her nephew, Rev. Christopher Turner Garrison and Rev. John Bolin officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family ask that covid guidelines be followed.

Tags