Nyoda Garrison Scott, 99, wife of Joseph Marshall Scott, passed away at her former home place and current home of her daughter Deborah Massey on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Born in Ware Shoals, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lola Dickerson Garrison and William Loflin Garrison, Sr. She was the oldest and only daughter of their five children. She retired from Wharton’s, an established ladies and children’s store in Greenwood, after working there for over 28 years as a buyer, where she was affectionately known by her coworkers and many, many customers as Scottie. She was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
When Joe started the annual Easter Egg Hunt for the Burton Center residents in 1985, she worked diligently by his side and for many years made the Easter Bunny cakes for the residents. She was a Lady of the Nile for 32 years, Lady Nyoda of the Hejaz Shrine when Joe was appointed Potentate of the Hejaz Shrine in 1998. She was very active with all Shrine activities, until her health declined several years ago.
She is survived by her four daughters, June Smith (Ansel), Paula Bourne, Pamela Moats and Deborah Massey; her dear fur baby, Charlie; her grandchildren, Angela Hunt (Tony) Chaney Wilson, Eric Steifle, Lisa Callaham, Amy Saggus (Mike), Whit Bourne, Anna Moats, Nicolas Massey and Tisa Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by a number of special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Serena Anna Steifle; an infant daughter, Patti Johnson; sons, Franklin and Richard Johnson; a special grandson, Gregory Smith; and four younger brothers who called her Sis or Sissy; Bill L. Garrison, Dickie Garrison, Wetzel Garrison and Terry Garrison.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 Saturday afternoon and the church.
The service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with her nephew, Rev. Christopher Turner Garrison and Rev. John Bolin officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.