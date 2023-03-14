Norman E. Woodward

LEXINGTON — , 94, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born to the late Oscar Edward and Vynette Houston Woodward, December 19, 1928 in Winter Park, Florida. He graduated from Aiken High School, served in the U.S. Marines and received a BS from Clemson University in 1951, Masters from Appalachian State University in 1961, with Doctoral work at the University of Georgia.
During his 30 years of professional life as an educator and leader in the Aiken County School District, he served as a teacher, principal, district administrator and Area Superintendent always dedicated to the education of young people in his care. Recognized as a forward thinking leader and problem solver, he was consistently called on to lead through difficult issues.
Norman was a good friend, counselor, and mentor to many. He loved his family deeply.
Intellectually curious, Norman was an avid reader of nonfiction especially science and archeology. He loved nature and using his gifted eye for design creating gardens. He was a skilled captain on a boat and loved ventures on the lake. An avid golfer, Norman enjoyed his many days on the course with friends. He loved life.
He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Bebe Helen Kneece Woodward and his sister Jean C. Williams.
He is survived by his wife Karen (nee Callison) whom he married in 1989; three sons, Kesler Edward (Dorli), Guy Jason (Stephanie) and Brent Norman (Scarlet); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his and Karen's large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and whom he loved dearly.
The family will be at the home. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the SC Foundation for Educational Leadership, 1 Fernandina Court, Columbia, SC 29212.
"Pursuit of Knowledge brings freedom"
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Woodward family.