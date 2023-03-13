Norman E. Woodward

LEXINGTON — Norman E. Woodward, 94, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born to the late Oscar Edward and Vynette Houston Woodward, December 19, 1928 in Winter Park, Florida. He graduated from Aiken High School, served in the U.S. Marines and received a BS from Clemson University in 1951, Masters from Appalachian State University in 1961, with Doctoral work at the University of Georgia.

During his 30 years of professional life as an educator and leader in the Aiken County School District, he served as a teacher, principal, district administrator and Area Superintendent, always dedicated to the education of young people in his care. Recognized as a forward thinking leader and problem solver, he was consistently called on to lead through difficult issues.

