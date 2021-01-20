Norma Jean Clary Knight, 73, of Easley, wife of Robert Carrol Knight, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Newberry, she was the daughter of the late Homer Howard Clary and Ruthie Banks Clary. Norma was a homemaker, enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James David Clary and Thomas Howard Clary.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Jennifer Knight-Lane (Mike) of Travelers Rest and Jason Knight of Easley; a brother, Donald "Gene" Clary (Arnonit) of Killeen, TX; and grandchildren, Owen Knight, Sophie Lane, Jaxon Lane and Jayce Lane.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Friday from 3-4 p.m.
Services will follow at 4 p.m. on Friday in the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Norma's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.