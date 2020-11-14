Norma Hughes Britt, 86, widow of James W. "Jimmy" Britt, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, August 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Emory Hughes and Marie Gunnells Hughes. Norma was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Greenwood College of Commerce. She, along with her husband, owned and operated Blazer's Restaurant on Lake Greenwood from 1973 until their retirement in 1999. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie B. Tackett and Betty (Terry) Strange, all of Greenwood; three sons, James Boggs (Jeannie) Britt, William A. "Bill" (Debbie) Britt and Robert E. "Bob" (Cindy) Britt, all of Greenwood, grandchildren, Christopher Tackett, Anna Britt (Tim) Bentley, Josh (Ashley) Strange, Adam (Hanna) Strange, Townsend (C.K.) Kirkland, Brady Britt, Kennedy Britt and Emory Britt and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Norma's life tribute page at www.blythfuneralhome.com where you can also leave a message for the family.
Burial will be in Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery in McCormick.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Tackett, Josh Strange, Adam Strange, C.K. Kirkland, Ken Britt, Sonny Britt and Harvey Hines.
The family is at the home of Betty and Terry Strange, 500 Grace Street in Greenwood, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sara Kate Blaes Scholarship, c/o Lander University, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Britt family.