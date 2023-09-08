Norma Doolittle Wanda Rinker Sep 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norma Botts Doolittle, of Greenwood, widow of Leroy Doolittle, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Anderson man dies of gunshot wound in Greenwood Greenwood restaurant to pay more than $800,000 in wrongful death lawsuit Ware Shoals man facing charges in 2022 overdose Bradley man dies in head-on collision Ware Shoals pays $85K to apparent scammer, SLED investigating DAR chapters plan Bells Across America event Meyer to speak at Garnet & Gold Forum McCormick County breaks ground on new W.S. Mims Community Center Lander University hosts Student Organization Fair Hospice & Palliative Care seeks new volunteers Hubbard receives Teacher of the Year 2023 Mathews Terrific Kids for August Lander University to host Historian Vernon Burton